MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a special patrol caught him allegedly drag racing.

According to investigators, officers caught 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor racing down Winchester near Ridgeway Wednesday night. Those officers were part of a force conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”, an effort to make the streets safer by putting more officers in certain areas.

Investigators said officers tried to pull Taylor over, but he kept going. They lost him for a few minutes then spotted his car close to a nearby church where Taylor allegedly took off on foot because he ran out of gas.

Officers quickly chased him down and arrested him. They seized two guns, a scale, a bag of marijuana, and nearly $4,000 in cash. Investigators said they also found evidence on Taylor’s phone that he was selling drugs.

Taylor is facing many charges including reckless driving, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Patricia Parker who lives in the area said she’s glad officers are conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”.

“So they can continue to wrap this stuff up off these streets,” she said. “It’s not safe. We have kids not only just kids out here we have older people and young people. Innocent people getting killed with this drag racing stuff.”

Taylor is due in court Friday.