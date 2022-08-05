MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a drug store in Raleigh on July 31.

The business robbery happened at Walgreens in the 5000 block of Stage Road.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. the suspect walked into the store and went into the manager’s office armed with a black handgun.

That’s when police say the suspect pointed the gun at the manager and demanded money from the safe. No one was hurt during the incident.

Surveillance video released by Memphis Police shows the suspect grabbing the money before walking out of the store. Police say he fled the scene northbound on Covington Pike.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 wearing a blue surgical face mask, a black hat, a black hoodie, black pants, and black/white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.