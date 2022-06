MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 and Whitten Road has been closed due to a Memphis Police investigation.

An incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. on I-40 and Whitten.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the eastbound exit lane, left shoulder and right shoulder are blocked as police investigate.

At this time, there is no word on what police are investigating.

This is a developing story.