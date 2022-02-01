MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect shot at an officer’s vehicle in the area of I-40 and Sycamore View.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene and crashed near I-240 and 385.

The suspect was detained and taken to the hospital.

There are no officer injuries reported at this time.

Traffic is backed up from the interchange north up to Shady Grove Road. Cameras show the exit ramp blocked by emergency vehicles near Highway 385 exit ramp.

MPD said they are also shutting down westbound Winchester to Centennial and eastbound Winchester to Hacks Cross.

Traffic along 240 is moving slowly in both directions. It is unknown how long lanes will be blocked off.

Check back for updates.

