MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men that robbed a liquor store in Cordova Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, two armed men walked into the Spirits of Timber Creek liquor store around 4:30 p.m., pointed their guns at the clerks, and demanded money from the register.

Police say the suspects took the money and ran northbound across Walnut Grove from Timber Creek.

The robbery was caught on various surveillance cameras in the store. You can watch the video on the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page.

Investigators say the suspects are also responsible for multiple business robberies in the Memphis area.

The first suspect is described as a tall man with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black ski mask, light gray pants, and white shoes and was armed with a black handgun with a magazine drum attached.

The second suspect is described as a man with an average build. He was wearing a black ski mask, gloves, a dark hoodie, dark pants, and was armed with a black handgun.

No arrest has been made at this time. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.