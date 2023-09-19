MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged with second-degree murder after allegedly beating a man to death with a hammer and claiming it was self-defense.

According to the Memphis Police Department, on Monday around 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a wounding call in North Memphis where they found a victim inside the home unresponsive and lying on the ground.

Memphis Fire Department says the victim John Doe was pronounced dead on the scene and the medical examiner says there was obvious blunt force trauma to the body.

Two other people, Dewry Wesley and Darrius Woods, were also found inside the home with John Doe’s body during that time.

Darrius Woods

Earlier that morning Woods had accused Wesley of smoking his crack cocaine with some females so he beat him with a stick, according to reports. Wesley sustained injuries to the back of his head, face, and cuts to his hand.

Reports state that Wesley then went to sleep and woke up around 6 or 7 a.m. when he saw Woods being attacked with a hammer by John Doe.

Woods reportedly took the hammer from John Doe and began to beat him all over his body. Officers say that John Doe begged Woods to stop, but he only put the hammer down to pick up a large stick.

Woods used the stick and continued to beat and kick John Doe in the face, reports state.

Wesley and Woods went back to sleep and left John Doe on the ground, groaning. When they woke back up, John Doe was found unresponsive, police say.

A neighbor told police around 8 a.m., he heard John Doe tell Woods, “Please don’t kill me, please don’t kill me.” He then heard Woods respond, “I’m going to bust your head today, I’m going to beat you. I’m going to kill you today.”

Another neighbor said that around 10 a.m., Woods asked him to look at John Doe’s injuries, and he told him to call the ambulance.

At 2:30 p.m., Woods reportedly told the first neighbor that he was attacked by John Doe earlier that morning, which is why he heard all the commotion.

Woods then asked the neighbor to call the ambulance due to John Doe being unresponsive, according to reports.

Investigators say they found a hammer and a broken stick at the scene and arrested Woods.

Woods is charged with Aggravated Assault and Second-Degree Murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.