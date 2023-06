MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Parks is encouraging the youth to get outside this summer by starting the “Play Your Park” initiative on Thursday.

This program will provide meals along with a variety of games and activities for kids to enjoy throughout different parks in Memphis.

The activities will include dodgeball, relay races, flag football, and much more.

Kids from ages 5 to 18 are encouraged to show up and sign up to participate.

Play Your Park dates and locations below: