MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out just before noon Friday at the Crosstown Concourse building on North Watkins.

The fire happened above Pizzeria Trasimeno on the ground floor. Memphis Fire Department said it was ignited by wood chips in a pizza oven.

No one was injured, and the fire department let people back in the building about an hour later.

The fire caused no structural damage, but about $20,000 in damage to building contents.