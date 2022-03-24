MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are still investigating after a man was killed in a shooting and crash on Getwell last month.

On Feb. 25, officers responded to an accident near 3000 Getwell Road where a car struck a pole and was resting upside down. Police say while aid was being rendered to the vehicle driver, paramedics discovered that the driver had been shot several times.

The victim was later identified as Jeremiah Taylor.

Police say surveillance video in the area of Knight Arnold and Getwell showed a black Mercedes-Benz pull up and wait on the vehicle to turn onto Getwell. They say the vehicle followed the victim seconds before the shooting occurred.

No arrest has been made at this time. If anyone has any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.