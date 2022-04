MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car crashed into an East Memphis restaurant Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Memphis Police responded to the crash at the Half Shell restaurant on South Mendenhall at 6:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not said what led to the crash at the time.

