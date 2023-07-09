MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Jason Andrews Jr. was heading to work on a motor scooter along West Mitchell Road when he was struck and injured. He was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

Police said Andrews was struck by a Nissan Altima or Maxima and released a photo of the suspect vehicle Saturday night. They said the vehicle will possibly have damage to the right front.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.