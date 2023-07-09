MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.
Jason Andrews Jr. was heading to work on a motor scooter along West Mitchell Road when he was struck and injured. He was taken to Regional One, where he later died.
Police said Andrews was struck by a Nissan Altima or Maxima and released a photo of the suspect vehicle Saturday night. They said the vehicle will possibly have damage to the right front.
If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.