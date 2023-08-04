MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday that was supposedly started by an aquarium for the resident’s pet turtle.

At 2:40 p.m. multiple companies were dispatched to the 4700 block of Ridge Walk in response to sensors that were indicating a fire inside a home.

According to SCFD, arriving companies noted smoke in the home and forced entry to locate the source of the growing fire, which was apparently an aquarium for a pet turtle.

The turtle, along with three dogs were saved from the fire, and the fire was extinguished.