TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two persons of interest after a father of six was shot and killed at a restaurant in Tunica.

Tunica County Sheriff KC Hamp is sounding off after he says no one has come forward to talk about the killing of 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson within a 48-hour window.

Sheriff Hamp firmly believes someone know what happened and who fired the shots.

“Everybody love Jimmy. If you care about Jimmy, come to the sheriff’s office. You get justice here at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, not on Facebook,” he said.

Hamp said Dotson, a father of six children, was shot and killed Monday at Mexico Grill on Highway 61 following a fight in the restaurant. One other person was also wounded.

“No one deserves to get killed. No one deserves that,” Hamp said.

Deputies have identified three persons of interest, including 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins, 26-year-old Robert Fleming Jr., and 34-year-old Jasean French. But no one has been charged.

Hamp said Wilkins was out on bond at the time of the shooting. He was charged with killing Dotson’s bestfriend Trez Hall in 2021.

Cortez Wilkins (Courtesy: Tunica County Sheriff’s Office)

We asked if that case is related to this one.

“Possibly. Jimmy Dotson and Trez Hall was good friends, like I said, they been beefing for some time. I can’t get over into those conversations,” Hamp said.

The sheriff wouldn’t say exactly what started the fight only that the shooting was gang-related. But Dotson’s girlfriend Jameshia Brown said the shooting was not gang-related.

“It was not gang-related. He was out to eat with me, had on slides. He was comfortable, out to eat with his woman,” she said. “Nothing gang-related. We had no idea that many people was finna come there.”

Sheriff Hamp did go on the record saying Wilkins was seen on camera assaulting Dotson.

Wilkins reportedly came to the station for questioning but was released. However, Hamp said Wednesday deputies executed a search warrant at Wilkin’s home and arrested him for unrelated weapons and drug charges.

“He turned himself hours later to speak with investigators so he did do something other friends and family didn’t do,” Hamp said.

Sheriff Hamp said the other two people of interest, Robert Fleming Jr. and Jasean French, are wanted for questioning.

Robert Fleming Jr. (left) and Jasean French (right) (Courtesy: Tunica County Sheriff’s Office)

As the investigation continues, Dotson’s girlfriend has this message for the public.

“Don’t scandalize his name and don’t scandalize his family. Don’t do that. We grieving. Let us be at peace,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dotson’s body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.