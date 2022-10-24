MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two persons of interest after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village.

Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill on August 16.

The victim, identified as Kenneth Starks, was found slumped over the steering wheel suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects were seen running southbound from the scene.

Investigators have developed Destiny Whitaker and Laquisha Guy as persons of interest and are wanted for questioning.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.