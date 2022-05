MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elliston Baptist Church in East Memphis was caught on fire Friday evening.

Memphis Fire Department said the fire happened around 4 p.m. and was caused by possible arson.

They also developed a person of interest identified as “Johnny.”

Call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-(800)-762-3017 with any information about this incident.