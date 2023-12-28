MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after they crashed down the embankment on I-40 West Thursday morning.
Memphis Police say officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at I-40 West near Chelsea Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
A vehicle left the road and traveled down the embankment. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.