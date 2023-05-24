MEMPHIS, Tenn. — HUD has terminated its contract with the Peppertree Apartments and the task of relocating tenants is now underway, but one woman says relocation for her seems to be at a standstill and it’s jeopardizing her safety.

A 55-year-old mother who asked not to be identified has lived at the Peppertree Apartments with her 17-year-old daughter for the last three years.

“They constantly shoot all day, they shoot all night, police being called, nothing being did,” she said.

She said she’s been approved for relocation to a new apartment complex and has her voucher but now things have been in limbo with nowhere to go. She said she’s reached out to the city and other federal agencies.

“We’re in between them. We’re not getting the help that we’re supposed to get. Even though I got approved for a house but it’s like I don’t have a house because I’m being stuck here,” she said.

She told us the stress has taken a toll on her.

“Stressed out, depressed, crying. Angry at the mental point it done take a toll on my health,” she said.

Back in March, we reported only a handful of the more than 200 residents had been relocated. Attorneys told an environmental court judge it can take months to relocate people.

While she waits, this mother said the property manager is no longer providing security.

“We are in fear and I’m tired,” she said. “And with the Mayor Jim Strickland, can you please reach out to help us?”

You can see this crime scene tape still on a tree inside the complex.

Memphis Police told us Tuesday they responded to a shots fired call at the complex at 11:45 a.m. But no victims were located. The woman we talked to said situations like this are why she and other families need help.

“I just want to be safe, me and my child. I don’t want to lose my child here in this predicament,” she said.

We’ve been in contact with the City of Memphis who said they are working to get in contact with this mother. We have also been in contact with a representative from HUD, who can confirm she was approved for relocation and they’re in the process of gathering more information for us.

We also reached out to the attorney for the property management company. So far, we have not heard back.