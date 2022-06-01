MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway is bringing a new restaurant to downtown Memphis.

Wellengood Partners announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Hardaway and Gourmet Services Inc. to bring Penny’s Nitty Gritty to The Westin Memphis Beale Street, a Wellengood Partners managed property.

Penny’s Nitty Gritty and the partnership with Hardaway is the latest development for Wellengood Partners.

“Penny Hardaway is a Memphis basketball icon,” said Glenn Malone, CEO of Wellengood Partners. “With the University of Memphis Tigers’ home court at the FedEx Forum across the street from The Westin, Penny’s Nitty Gritty is the best place to get something to eat before or after a game, or other events taking place downtown.”

According to the press release, the restaurant will bring an upscale dining experience to Memphis with Southern flair, with specialty items including collard green fondue, the Penny Loaf, along with Hardaway’s select favorites.

“I wanted a concept that would serve the best food to my family, friends, and visitors to Memphis. I wanted people who come to the restaurant to have a first-class experience,” said Penny Hardaway. “When I tasted food from the menu, I was blown away, and I know others will be too.

Wellengood Partners has not said when the restaurant will open.