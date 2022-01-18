MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Memphis for a first-degree murder warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

On October 24, 2021, Juan Carlos Romero was shot to death in Mahonoy City borough in Schuykill County, Pennsylvania. Another victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

On the same day, multiple warrants were issued for the arrest of Santonio Malone, 36, for these crimes including first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for the Middle District of Pennsylvania were able to develop information that Malone was in Memphis.

Investigators with the Two Rivers Task Force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team found Malone at a residence in the 1600 block of Gregory on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody without incident. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 19.