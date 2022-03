MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were investigating a overnight crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened overnight Wednesday around 1 a.m. on Barron Avenue, right on the edge of the Orange Mound neighborhood.

Police said a woman was struck by a car and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police had Barron blocked off between South Greer and Brower Street for several hours.

