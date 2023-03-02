UPDATE: Two lanes are now open on I-240W at Poplar. Center and left lanes are still BLOCKED.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by a car on 240 at Poplar Avenue Thursday morning, causing four lanes to be blocked.

According to reports, at 4:38 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 240 & Poplar westbound. Officers found a male and pronounced him dead on the scene.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation and advises drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.