MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was struck and killed in Hickory Hill Thursday night.

Memphis Police said the accident happened at 4194 Hickory Hill around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim at this time, but they did say the responsible party remained on the scene.

Charges are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing crash investigation.

