MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in the Airport Area overnight.
According to reports, the incident happened at Lamar and American Way.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. When WREG arrived at the scene, we saw a car with front-end damage.
We will provide more details when they become available.