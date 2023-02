Northbound lanes of Sycamore View are currently blocked between I-40 & Shelby Oaks Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

According to Memphis Police, at 6:25 a.m., officers went to the area of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive regarding a pedestrian accident.

Officers found one victim who was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.