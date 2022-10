MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after an being struck by a car on Shelby Drive and Ross Road in Southeast Memphis.

Police responded on Sunday around 3:20 p.m. and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time while they investigate.

No suspect information has been posted at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.