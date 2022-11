MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Memphis Monday evening.

Police say officers are responding to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say those responsible for the crash fled the area. No further information has been provided at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.