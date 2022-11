MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash in North Memphis Tuesday evening.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and North Trezevant Street just after 7 p.m.

A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the responsible vehicle fled the scene but there is no vehicle description at this time.

This is an ongoing crash investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.