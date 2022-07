Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

MEMPHIS, TN.— A man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle Sunday night in northeast Memphis.

Memphis police responded to the crash at Raleigh LaGrange and Munson at 11 p.m.

An unidentified vehicle hit the pedestrian then fled the scene, police said.

A second vehicle struck the victim and stayed on the scene.

The victim did not survive.

No arrests have been made.