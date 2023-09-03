MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Memphis early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police responded to the fatal pedestrian crash at Summer Avenue and White Station Road at approximately 12:20 a.m.

An unknown hit-and-run driver struck and killed a male pedestrian and fled the scene, police say.

The vehicle allegedly responsible for the crash was a dark-colored, four-door sedan. MPD says that the vehicle will have front-end damage and was last seen traveling northbound on White Station Road.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or Sargent J. Binford of the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau at 901-636-4076.