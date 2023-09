MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hit-and-run crash in Hickory Hill has left one person dead, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to the crash on South Germantown Road and Winchester Road at around 8:33 p.m. Saturday.

Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was reportedly driving a 2020 black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.