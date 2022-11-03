MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was hit in the Grahamwood neighborhood early Thursday.
It happened at Summer Avenue near High Point Terrace.
WREG staff on the scene confirmed there is currently a victim laying in the road.
MPD has the area blocked as the investigation is still active.
This is the fourth incident involving a struck pedestrian within the past week.
This story will be updated when more information is released.