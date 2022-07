MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh Thursday night.

Officers responded to a crash at Frayser Raleigh and New Allen Road before 9 p.m. A woman was struck by the vehicle.

The victim did not survive her injuries.

Police say the driver, who was known to the victim, has been detained.

