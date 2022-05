MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday evening.

Officers said James Jones, 37, was crossing Summer Avenue near Graham Street when he was hit by a vehicle.

MPD said the unknown vehicle fled the scene east on Summer Avenue.

Officers believe the the vehicle was a dark-colored Acura with tinted windows and a Tennessee tag. They also said the vehicle may have front-end damage.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.