MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital after being struck by two vehicles in Southwest Memphis.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run crashes at the intersection of South Third Street and Rollins Road just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say the 39-year-old pedestrian was struck by a light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee. A short time later, the pedestrian was hit again by a van, possibly a Ford Transit Connect.

Both vehicles fled the scene traveling south on South Third.

Police say the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information about the hit-and-run vehicles or the drivers, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.