MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m.

The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the responsible driver stayed on the scene.

Southbound traffic on South Third is temporarily blocked at this time.

