MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman went to the hospital Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Summer Avenue.

Police responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Summer at 8:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was struck by a gold Toyota Camry. The driver, who stayed on the scene, was ticketed for no insurance.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

At this time, westbound traffic is temporarily blocked. Drivers should take another route if possible.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.