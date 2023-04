MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being struck by a car in Midtown Saturday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Union Avenue at 9:43 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Police say the responsible vehicle fled the scene. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.