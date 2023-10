MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Orange Mound Monday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the pedestrian hit-and-run in the 2400 block of Park Avenue around 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.