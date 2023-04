MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Midtown on Friday.

Memphis Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. at Poplar and Bellevue and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man was taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

MPD said the driver remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.