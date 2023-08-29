MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Rep. Justin Pearson is contemplating whether or not to press charges against Speaker Cameron Sexton after a scuffle occurred following the special session Tuesday.

According to communications director Daphne Thomas, Pearson is discussing his option with an attorney.

The special session of the Tennessee General Assembly ended in chaos, including pushing and shoving between lawmakers and shouting from the public.

Video captured Sexton and Pearson appearing to have a brief physical interaction where both accused each other of shoving moments after the House adjourned.

Pearson appeared to be bumped by Sexton’s shoulder as the Speaker attempted to pass him after he approached him while holding a protest sign, and Pearson was blocked from getting too close to the Speaker by Rep. Scott Cepicky.

The interaction became more physical when Sexton turned toward Pearson, shouted at him, and pointed his finger in his face. Both men were quickly separated.