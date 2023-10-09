MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A valet attendant at the Peabody Hotel was indicted for allegedly stealing guns out of customers’ vehicles, Memphis Police say.

When he was identified on video, Marcus Ray allegedly told his manager he would return the stolen guns if they sent him his last paycheck.

On July 4, 2022, officers responded to a theft at the Peabody Hotel garage. One victim told officers his BMW was broken into, and his 9mm gun worth $650 was stolen.

MPD says a second victim told them someone went into his Chevrolet Colorado and took his gun, worth $500. There was no forced entry.

An employee with Peabody security reviewed the footage and saw a valet attendant stealing the guns. Marcus Ray was identified and admitted to the crime.

Sunday, he was charged with two counts of Motor Vehicle Burglary and two counts of Theft of Property $1,000 or less. He is set to appear in court Monday.