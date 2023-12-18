MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been a lot of talk about crime and businesses stepping up security across Memphis. Now, one hotel has taken safety to the next level.

Knightscope, a California tech company, says one of its security robots is now patrolling the historic Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis.

The bot, known as K-5, is an autonomous machine that can greet visitors and alert workers to potential threats.

The company behind the robot says it is also being used at malls, hospitals, airports, and other businesses.