MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School District says Peabody Elementary School will remain closed “until at least fall break” after mold was found last week.

The school was closed last Friday after the district sent an email to parents Thursday saying mold was detected in vents and grates on the first floor of the building. MSCS said staff members noticed the mold after recent storms.

Facilities crews and outside contractors worked over the weekend to remove the mold from the more than 70 year old building, but the district said “the complexity of the job has exceeded our initial expectations due to the historical nature of the structure.”

Started on Thursday, Sept. 14, all Peabody K-5 students and staff will temporarily relocate to the first floor of Middle College High School, located at 750 E. Parkway S.

Pre-K students will attend W.H. Brewster Elementary, located at 2605 Sam Cooper Blvd.

MSCS said they will provide crossing guards, security officers, and additional support staff to ensure a smooth transition and released the following schedule for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: No school for students; teachers will be preparing classrooms.

Wednesday: No school for students; teachers will continue to prepare classrooms. A brief parent orientation will be held.

Thursday, 8:15 a.m.: Peabody classes resume (at Middle College)

Regular bus routes will continue for bus riders. An extra bus service will be provided for students who walk or need additional transportation. The bus will arrive at Peabody at 7:15 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., and it will return to Peabody for dismissal at 3:30 daily.

The district said the additional bus transportation will not affect the current bus routes and is being offered as an added convenience.