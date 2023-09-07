MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peabody Elementary School will reportedly be closed Friday due to a mold issue at the school.

According to Memphis-Shelby County Schools, mold was detected in the school’s first-floor vents and grates. The district says staff members at the school noticed the mold after recent storms.

The district says the second and third floors are not affected. MSCS has reportedly developed a four-step plan to address the mold:

The District will remove the mold found on the first floor. Testing: MSCS facilities team will test the air quality before students and staff return.

The District will deep clean the affected areas. Next steps: The District will conduct air quality tests at all District schools over the next 90 days and retest the air quality at Peabody.

The district says it will reach out to parents by Sunday to let them know whether the school will be open Monday.

“The District will continue to advocate for funds to replace and repair the aging infrastructure while immediately addressing the issue at Peabody and conducting planned testing,” MSCS said in a statement.

According to MSCS, Peabody Elementary is one of 33 MSCS schools that is more than 70 years old.