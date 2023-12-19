MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An American Best Cash Advance employee faces several charges after police said she used customers’ personal information to take out loans totaling more than $60,000.

The owner of the business said they discovered that Flicis Mayhew had created fourteen loans by using the social security numbers of inactive customers and forging their signatures.

Investigators said they were able to contact ten of the fourteen individuals, and they told them Mayhew did not have authorization to use their social security numbers to create the cash advance loans.

Mayhew was charged with forgery of $60,000 -$250,000, theft of property, and ten counts of identity theft.

She was released from jail on a $50,000 and is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.