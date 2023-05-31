MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large group pulled up to pawn shop in South Memphis on Wednesday, taking thousands worth of items in a smash-and-grab burglary.

Wednesday morning, police got a call about a burglary at Cash America Pawn along South Third.

Detectives were able to view surveillance video. They saw several men wearing masks ramming a pickup truck through a garage door on the back side of the store. Nearly 10 vehicles were used during the brazen break-in.

The full inventory of what was taken is still being finalized, but a store rep told WREG that televisions, gaming systems and lawn equipment were taken, valued at least $20,000.

If you know anything that could be helpful to the police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.