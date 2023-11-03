MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor-elect Paul Young announced the first two members of his incoming administration Friday.

Tannera Gibson, a Member of Burch, Porter & Johnson and first African-American female President of the Memphis Bar Association, will serve as City Attorney and Chief Legal Officer.

Penelope Huston, who worked for seven years with the Downtown Memphis Commission, was named Chief Communications Officer.

“I am excited to get to work,” Young said in a press release. “These first two early appointments show our commitment to excellence and my commitment to creating an administration staffed with problem-solvers who are ready to work on day one.”

Young, the president of the Downtown Memphis Commission and former head of the city’s Housing and Community Development division, was elected mayor Oct. 5. He takes office in January.

Young’s administration also opened a job opportunity portal Friday, where prospective candidates for a job in the mayor’s office can upload a letter of interest and resume.

The portal, with a list of job opportunities, can be found here.