MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The son of a pastor was sentenced Friday for threatening a woman with a gun following church service back in February, according to Memphis Police.

On February 12, the victim and her family attended Holy City Church of God in Christ in Raleigh. After church, they say they tried to speak to the pastor but were not allowed to, according to a police statement.

This started an argument between the victim and her family and the pastor’s family and church members.

During the altercation, the pastor’s son Cedric Taylor, 49, is accused of pulling a gun from his bag and pointing it at the victim’s stomach. MPD says church members pulled Taylor away.

The victim and her family left the scene before police arrived.

On February 28, the victim identified Taylor and said she wanted to press charges.

On June 9, Cedric Taylor was given a suspended one-year sentence, one year of probation and one year of anger management on an assault charge.