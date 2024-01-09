MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pastors from several churches will meet at the Briarwood Community Church on Tuesday evening to discuss their options on taking a stand against the new after-school club at Chimneyrock Elementary School.

The meeting comes after the After School Satan Club, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, announced last month their plans to begin meetings at the elementary school.

The announcement sparked outrage amongst parents of students at that school and other schools in Memphis Shelby County Schools.

However, the club is protected under the First Amendment.

Club campaign organizer June Everett says they decided to come to Memphis after some parents expressed interest in offering an alternative option to the other religious clubs at school.

She says they do not actually discuss Satanic teachings but do activities that are inspired by Satanic beliefs.

“We can take Satan and view Satan as this creature and this character however we want,” Everett said. “We don’t have to believe Satan as this evil deity. We can view Satan as we wish and that’s exactly what we do.”

Memphis Shelby County Schools explained in a statement that all non-profit organizations seeking to use facilities after school hours are allowed equal access.

This story will be updated.