MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal.

Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show.

He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer.

“What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back there. Three time survivor ladies and gentlemen,” Pastor Vance said.

If you want to tune in to see how Pastor Vance did on Let’s Make A Deal, watch Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm.